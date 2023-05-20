DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54-3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.05 EPS.

DXC Technology Price Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $24.44 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

