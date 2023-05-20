DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02, Briefing.com reports. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. DXC Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.05 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,994,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 341,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 122,753 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXC Technology Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.