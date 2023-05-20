Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $20.01.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 11.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Rick Hays bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $71,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,650.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,552 shares of company stock valued at $116,849 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 46.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

