Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE EXP opened at $167.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.