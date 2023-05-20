Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EXP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.21. 513,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64.
EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.
Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.
