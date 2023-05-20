Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.21. 513,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $169.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eagle Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 34.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

