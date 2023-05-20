Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.23. 129,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,658. The firm has a market cap of $277.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.21. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $49.00.
Insider Activity at Eagle Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $310,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,624,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,652,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,178 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
