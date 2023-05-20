Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,882 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of Eastman Chemical worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 431.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $112.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

