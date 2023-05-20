ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Shares Down 4.5%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 412,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,444,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

ECR Minerals Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of £6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.76.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

