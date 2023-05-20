Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

EIX stock opened at $68.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 980.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

