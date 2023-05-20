Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.39

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$14.41. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$14.16, with a volume of 341,288 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$14.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$334.27 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5485961 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

