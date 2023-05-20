Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $125.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.45. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $1,811,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,929 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,441 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide.

