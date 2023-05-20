Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.75.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $442.38 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $447.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

