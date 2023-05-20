Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERJ. Citigroup boosted their price target on Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -479.33, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 255.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

