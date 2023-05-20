Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

