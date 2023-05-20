Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ECPG. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ECPG traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $46.06. 157,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). The company had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

