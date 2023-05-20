Energi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $111,257.28 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0791 or 0.00000294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $111,257.28 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00054440 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019617 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,682,252 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

