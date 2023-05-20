Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) and SMX (Security Matters) Public (NASDAQ:SMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMX (Security Matters) Public has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of SMX (Security Matters) Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 4.23% 20.08% 8.80% SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -6.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $571.22 million 2.56 $15.69 million $0.43 59.40 SMX (Security Matters) Public N/A N/A -$6.18 million N/A N/A

Enerpac Tool Group has higher revenue and earnings than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enerpac Tool Group and SMX (Security Matters) Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 SMX (Security Matters) Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.73%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than SMX (Security Matters) Public.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats SMX (Security Matters) Public on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets. The Other operating segment designs and manufactures high performance synthetic ropes and biomedical assemblies. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public

Lionheart III Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lionheart III Corp is based in Miami, Florida.

