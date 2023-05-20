Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.27. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Enerplus by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 493,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enerplus by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 811,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,187.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

