Enigma (ENG) Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Enigma has a market cap of $161,520.39 and approximately $141,590.95 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma launched on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users’ shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events.

Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma’s network.”

