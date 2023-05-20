EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 16.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 231,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.