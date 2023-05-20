Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.78. 2,665,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,501,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Enovix Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Insider Activity at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,496,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,722.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 179,590 shares of company stock worth $1,868,554. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

