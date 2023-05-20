Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Trading Up 5.6%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.86 and last traded at $98.86. Approximately 1,419,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,671,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4,839.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.14 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

