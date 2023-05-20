Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETR. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.09.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Down 0.9 %

Entergy stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,166. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $122.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.