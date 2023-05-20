EOS (EOS) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 20th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $956.73 million and approximately $60.78 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003237 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006947 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003333 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003432 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003182 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001034 BTC.

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,608,473 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,613,039 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

