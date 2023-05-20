EOS (EOS) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. EOS has a market cap of $959.33 million and approximately $81.13 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003312 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003408 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003185 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,091,524,272 coins and its circulating supply is 1,091,527,404 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

