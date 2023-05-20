EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in EQT were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after buying an additional 181,453 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

EQT Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

