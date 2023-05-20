ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.38

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $11.85 million and $21.38 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00025954 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,871.68 or 1.00007816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01051324 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $21.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.