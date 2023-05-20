Ergo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $237,567.15 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $96.70 million and $237,567.15 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00005177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,894.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00339571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00560090 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00067885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.41 or 0.00432849 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 69,456,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.