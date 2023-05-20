Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.10. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 16,400 shares trading hands.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

