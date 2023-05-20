Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Hits $217.75 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 19th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion and $4.69 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,810.42 or 0.06736335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00054341 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019697 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,275,672 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

