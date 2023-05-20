ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR) Trading Up 0.4%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.88 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.
