Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Tops $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Euro Coin has a total market cap of $51.77 million and $1.75 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00003995 BTC on exchanges.

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 48,158,539 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

