Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as low as C$0.05. Euro Sun Mining shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 783,730 shares trading hands.

Euro Sun Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers located in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.