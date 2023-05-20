Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DNB Markets upped their price target on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.
Euronav Stock Up 3.7 %
Euronav stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euronav
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 43.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Euronav during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $176,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Euronav Company Profile
Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.
