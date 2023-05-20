Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

EE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

EE opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $455.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.11 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

