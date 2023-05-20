Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.54

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.54 and traded as high as C$8.00. Exco Technologies shares last traded at C$7.97, with a volume of 15,060 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XTC shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.70 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of C$312.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.54.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
