Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Exponent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Exponent by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 30.86%. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $36,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

