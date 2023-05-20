Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $88.72. 418,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent has a 1-year low of $80.97 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exponent will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

In related news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $36,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exponent by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.