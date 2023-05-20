Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

XOM opened at $106.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $429.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.