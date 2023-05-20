Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of FTCH traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $4.98. 85,854,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,988,174. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. Farfetch has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $12.89.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). The business had revenue of $629.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.97 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 63.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 30.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 96.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 95.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 42,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 14.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 94.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

