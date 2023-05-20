FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

FARO has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 584,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,855. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter.

In other FARO Technologies news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,546.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,670.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FARO Technologies news, Director Alexander M. Davern bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $90,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman bought 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $49,546.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,670.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,255 shares of company stock valued at $290,283 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

