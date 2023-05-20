FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 387.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total transaction of $1,253,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $244.03 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $160.29 and a one year high of $264.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

