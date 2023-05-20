FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bentley Systems by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,903,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,885 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,111.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 765,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after acquiring an additional 730,400 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 353,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,280.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 319,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after acquiring an additional 305,629 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $46.06 on Friday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSY shares. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,394.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,795,673 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

