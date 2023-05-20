FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $128.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.