FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

MPC stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

