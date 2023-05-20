FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,805 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $152.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.40 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

