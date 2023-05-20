FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

