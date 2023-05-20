FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 5,421 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,486,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

