FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 255,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 98,199 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 67,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 324.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.4 %

DGX stock opened at $131.49 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

