Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $33.32 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Fei USD has a market cap of $33.32 million and approximately $793,439.06 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026029 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018137 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,028.50 or 0.99912091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,597,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,337,601 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,597,357.46823735 with 35,337,600.80689604 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94803967 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $965,576.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars.

